Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,144 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 58.8% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 65.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $125.29 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

