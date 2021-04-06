Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

