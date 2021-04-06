Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14.29 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CSN opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £448.72 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.01.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.