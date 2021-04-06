Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14.29 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CSN opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £448.72 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.01.
Chesnara Company Profile
