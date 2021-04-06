Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CGIFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 9,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

