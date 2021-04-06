Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. Research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

