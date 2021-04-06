Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Investors Bancorp worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

