Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,657 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of STAAR Surgical worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,860,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.