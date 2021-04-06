Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.