Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,653 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

FCPT stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

