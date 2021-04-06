Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44,563 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

