Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $34.16 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $14.26 billion and $2.19 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037896 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,509,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

