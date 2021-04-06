CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.11% of CF Industries worth $174,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CF Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 50,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CF Industries by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 261,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.