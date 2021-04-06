Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

