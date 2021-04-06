Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

ETSY opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,008 shares of company stock worth $3,357,446. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

