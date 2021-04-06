Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $786,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.92 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

