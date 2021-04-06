Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 310.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 421.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 935,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 755,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ET shares. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

