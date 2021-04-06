Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 13,483 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

