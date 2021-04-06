Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average of $125.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.