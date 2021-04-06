Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 49.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,093,371 shares of company stock valued at $383,945,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

PENN opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

