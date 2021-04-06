Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $394,000.

NYSEARCA NJUL opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

