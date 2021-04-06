Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 47,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 264,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $9,980,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

