Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

BIIB stock opened at $277.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.65. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

