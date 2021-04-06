Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,523,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.84 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

