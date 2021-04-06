Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,789,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,963,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,367,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,664,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27,957.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $69.63.

