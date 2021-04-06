Cetera Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.