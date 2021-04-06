Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

