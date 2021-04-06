Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 34,755 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

