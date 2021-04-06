Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $392,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Linde by 647,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 297,954 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $285.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $169.52 and a one year high of $286.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

