Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 144 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,974 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

