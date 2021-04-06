Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 18,356 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

