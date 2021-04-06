Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

