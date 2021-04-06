CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa Sells 8,738 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$13,976.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,376.54.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The stock has a market cap of C$394.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.21.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

