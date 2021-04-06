CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa Sells 8,738 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$13,976.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,376.54.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The stock has a market cap of C$394.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
