Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $18,500.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 867,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,237,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197. The company has a market cap of $525.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $102.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

