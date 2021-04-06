Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAGDF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 9,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

