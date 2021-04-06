Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Financial Survey

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Centamin N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anglo American and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 3 9 0 2.75 Centamin 0 3 3 0 2.50

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Anglo American pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centamin pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Centamin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.91 $3.55 billion $1.35 15.52 Centamin $652.34 million 2.59 $87.46 million $0.08 18.25

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Centamin. Anglo American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centamin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats Centamin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. Centamin plc was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

