Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 741.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $10,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celsius by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $12,569,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 4,931.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP grew its position in Celsius by 578.8% in the fourth quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 201,320 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

