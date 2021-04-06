Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $958.84 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $958.84 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00007999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00293482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00771198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

