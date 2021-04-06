Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head-To-Head Survey

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.3% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -110.52% -23.56% -16.69% Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 38.95 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -8.68 Dyadic International $1.68 million 90.37 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -17.77

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cellectis and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.63%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.64%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Cellectis.

Summary

Cellectis beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. The company also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

