Castle Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,714.63 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $37,714.63 and approximately $13.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.91 or 0.00466426 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.72 or 0.04414914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,569,538 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

