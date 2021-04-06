Caspian Price Hits $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 161.1% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $238,066.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00660162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

