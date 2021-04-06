Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,069 shares of company stock worth $620,557.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $294.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

