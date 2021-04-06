Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 117,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,827. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

