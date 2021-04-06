Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,543,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $331,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Visa by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 284,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.42. 75,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,173,223. The stock has a market cap of $426.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

