CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $128.06 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.
In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.