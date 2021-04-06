CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $128.06 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

