Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $177.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Also, strength in the medical business and the company’s initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are expected to boost its competency. It remains committed toward increasing wealth of its shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividends. However, in the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern for the company. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. In addition, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

NYSE:CSL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,400. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,803,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

