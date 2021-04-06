CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $73.71

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.71, but opened at $71.95. CareDx shares last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 1,617 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

