Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Okta were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

