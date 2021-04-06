Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,697 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 233,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100,826 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

