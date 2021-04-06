Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.07 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

