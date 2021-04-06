Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,660 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

